Saturday was a perfect morning along the Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistle-Stop for the 100+ runners, walkers and dogs who participated in the 6th annual Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run and Dog Walk hosted by the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

The event is supported by sponsors who donate money, gift cards, gift certificates, food, water, promotional items and other prizes to help attract participants. This year’s event was sponsored by businesses from Carrabassett Valley, Farmington, Jay, Kingfield, Livermore Falls, New Sharon, and Wilton.

Ross Cram and dog Nika were the overall winning team finishing the 5K course in 22.26 minutes; just holding off Nate Paling at the finish line. There were 18 different categories, each with individual prizes, as well as several grand prize drawings.

Complete results are posted on the FCAS website at fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-results

Results by Category Category Bib # Name Time 12 and under, Female 148 Danielle Wilson 31.08 12 and under, Male 180 Nicolas DeMarco 24.387 13 to 16, Female 150 Abigail Donald 50.366 13 to 16, Male 147 Gavin Wilson 30.251 17 to 21, Female 133 Piper Alexander 26.399 17 to 21, Male NO REGISTRATION THIS CATEGORY 22 to 29, Female 178 Mackenzie Thompson 29.065 22 to 29, Male 105 Kenneth Wood 48.316 30 to 39, Female 118 Elizabeth Vynal 25.184 30 to 39, Male 174 Ross Cram 22.26 40 to 49, Female 166 Sarah Cary 24.153 40 to 49, Male 145 Brian McLeod 28.277 50 to 59, Female 179 Lisa Thompson 29.065 50 to 59, Male 165 Rob Langer 23.476 60 to 69, Female 182 Kathleen Welch 25.366 60 to 69, Male 184 Doug Allen 30.54 70+, Female 139 Beverly Goward 62.493 70+, Male 169 Raul Siren 28.112 Overall Winner 174 Ross Cram 22.26 Fastest Dog/Partner 174 Ross Cram and Nika 22.26

