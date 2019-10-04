Saturday was a perfect morning along the Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistle-Stop for the 100+ runners, walkers and dogs who participated in the 6th annual Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run and Dog Walk hosted by the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
Results by Category
Category Bib # Name Time
12 and under, Female 148 Danielle Wilson 31.08
12 and under, Male 180 Nicolas DeMarco 24.387
13 to 16, Female 150 Abigail Donald 50.366
13 to 16, Male 147 Gavin Wilson 30.251
17 to 21, Female 133 Piper Alexander 26.399
17 to 21, Male NO REGISTRATION THIS CATEGORY
22 to 29, Female 178 Mackenzie Thompson 29.065
22 to 29, Male 105 Kenneth Wood 48.316
30 to 39, Female 118 Elizabeth Vynal 25.184
30 to 39, Male 174 Ross Cram 22.26
40 to 49, Female 166 Sarah Cary 24.153
40 to 49, Male 145 Brian McLeod 28.277
50 to 59, Female 179 Lisa Thompson 29.065
50 to 59, Male 165 Rob Langer 23.476
60 to 69, Female 182 Kathleen Welch 25.366
60 to 69, Male 184 Doug Allen 30.54
70+, Female 139 Beverly Goward 62.493
70+, Male 169 Raul Siren 28.112
Overall Winner 174 Ross Cram 22.26
Fastest Dog/Partner 174 Ross Cram and Nika 22.26
