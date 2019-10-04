Ross Cram and Nika accepting their prize. Submitted photo

Saturday was a perfect morning along the Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistle-Stop for the 100+ runners, walkers and dogs who participated in the 6th annual Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run and Dog Walk hosted by the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

 
The event is supported by sponsors who donate money, gift cards, gift certificates, food, water, promotional items and other prizes to help attract participants. This year’s event was sponsored by businesses from Carrabassett Valley, Farmington, Jay, Kingfield, Livermore Falls, New Sharon, and Wilton. 
 
Ross Cram and dog Nika were the overall winning team finishing the 5K course in 22.26 minutes; just holding off Nate Paling at the finish line. There were 18 different categories, each with individual prizes, as well as several grand prize drawings. 
 
Complete results are posted on the FCAS website at fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-results.

Results by Category

Category                     Bib #   Name               Time

12 and under, Female 148      Danielle Wilson 31.08

12 and under, Male     180      Nicolas DeMarco 24.387

13 to 16, Female         150      Abigail Donald 50.366

13 to 16, Male             147      Gavin Wilson 30.251

17 to 21, Female         133      Piper Alexander 26.399

17 to 21, Male NO REGISTRATION THIS CATEGORY

22 to 29, Female         178      Mackenzie Thompson 29.065

22 to 29, Male             105      Kenneth Wood 48.316

30 to 39, Female         118      Elizabeth Vynal 25.184

30 to 39, Male             174      Ross Cram 22.26

40 to 49, Female         166      Sarah Cary 24.153

40 to 49, Male             145      Brian McLeod 28.277

50 to 59, Female         179      Lisa Thompson 29.065

50 to 59, Male             165 Rob Langer 23.476

60 to 69, Female         182 Kathleen Welch 25.366

60 to 69, Male             184 Doug Allen 30.54

70+, Female                139 Beverly Goward 62.493

70+, Male                    169 Raul Siren 28.112

Overall Winner            174 Ross Cram 22.26

Fastest Dog/Partner    174 Ross Cram and Nika 22.26

