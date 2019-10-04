FARMINGTON — Optometrist Dr. Marlie (Mochamer) Watson has joined Norton Eye Care.

Watson was born and raised in Farmington. She attended Mt. Blue High School and the University of Maine at Farmington and recently graduated from the New England College of Optometry in Boston.

She’s available for consultation in all areas of optometry with special interest in contact lens exams, dry eye evaluation, diabetic eye exams, cataract evaluation and treatment/management of glaucoma, as well as other eye disease.

