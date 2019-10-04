GOLF

MVC shootout

VASSALBORO — Dirigo won the MVC shootout at Natanis Golf Course on Monday.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 385. Winthrop finished second with 389 and Monmouth was third at 410. Mt. Abram placed fourth with 416.

Ben DiBiase of Mt. Abram shot an 82 to earn the low medalist honor. Dirigo’s Sam Skibitsky (86) and Wyatt Smith (90) finished second and third. Zach Pray (92), Nate Miller (96) and Cam Hachey (97), all of Winthrop, finished fourth through sixth.

Monmouth’s top finisher was Ryan Burnham (98), who took seventh, while teammate Matt Fortin tied for eighth with Dirigo’s Dakota Tompkins with a score of 102. Rounding out the top 10 was Winthrop’s Cam Hurd (104).

FIELD HOCKEY

Mt. Blue 4, Lewiston 0

FARMINGTON — Eva Stevens netted a brace to help lead the Mt. Blue field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Lewiston on Tuesday.

Molly Harmon and Madison Bard also scored for the Cougars.

Cecilia Landry saved eight shots for Lewiston, and Brooke Bolduc did likewise for Mt. Blue.

BOYS SOCCER

Mt. Abram 7, Spruce Mountain 1

STRONG — Mt. Abram scored all of its goals in the first half in a 7-1 boys soccer win over Spruce Mountain on Tuesday.

Kenyon Pillsbury scored twice to lead all scorers in the game. Other Mt. Abram scorers were Evan Allen, Cam Walters, Kaden Pillsbury, Tyson Hill and Nate Luce.

Cameron Cain scored the lone goal for the Phoenix. Goalie Jacob Bryant saved eight shots in the loss.

