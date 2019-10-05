100 years ago: 1919

Training in salesmanship started at the B. Peck Company, an instructional course lasting one year, it was announced at a supper Thursday night at Dan Long’s, when the system was explained by J.G. Patteo of the Dry Goods Economist to the employees of the store. Four groups will study the game of selling under group leaders during conferences at the opening of the store. It was stated at the banquet that the B. Peck has given a general bonus to its employers in addition to the regular share in the store’s receipts, a certain percent of which each employer receives.

50 years ago: 1969

Lewiston-Auburn area motorists were urged again today to avoid using the North Bridge unless they must. Lewiston police have their hands full trying to keep traffic moving on the Lewiston side of the bridge. Police request that area motorists make use of South Bridge whenever possible, to alleviate traffic problems at the other river crossing. Congestion on North Bridge has worsened the past few weeks as construction crews have been working on Main Street, from the bridge to Island Avenue, Sgt. Anthony Emmi noted.

25 years ago: 1994

First Auburn Seniors met at the Hasty Community Center recently. Prize winners were Erma Gagnon, Irene Michaud, Bea Everett, Louise French and Pearl Simmons The next meeting will be held Wednesday at the Hasty Community Center, where tickets for the Halloween party to be held Oct. 19 will be on sale. Members were reminded to bring donated items for the Fall Fair to be held Oct. 8 at the center.

