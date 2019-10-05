Wil Kramlich and Adam Robinson recap the fifth week of Friday night football, which featured Lisbon dealing Spruce Mountain its first loss and Oak Hill and Winthrop/Monmuth/Hall-Dale earning large D South victories.
