Wil Kramlich and Adam Robinson recap the fifth week of Friday night football, which featured Lisbon dealing Spruce Mountain its first loss and Oak Hill and Winthrop/Monmuth/Hall-Dale earning large D South victories.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, monmouth mustangs, Mountain Valley Falcons, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Poland Knights, Spruce Mountain Phoenix, Winthrop Ramblers, winthrop/monmouth ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles