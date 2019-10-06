LITTLE FALLS, New York — Announcement is made of the engagement of Sara Lynn Kotary of Little Falls, N.Y., and Marcus Todd Failing of Fort Plain, N.Y. Kotary is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Kotary of Little Falls. Failing is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Failing of Gloversville, N.Y. He is also the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Sampson, formerly of Auburn.
The wedding will take place Aug. 8, 2020.
