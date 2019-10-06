AUGUSTA — A program at MaineGeneral Medical Center is working on a plan to grow its services for people living with human immunodeficiency virus.
The hospital says its Horizon Program is receiving more than $100,000 from the federal government for a project called “Living A Healthy Life With HIV In Maine.” The Horizon Program provides services to people living with HIV.
Horizon Program community program supervisor Gillian Frisch says the project will provide self-management classes tailored to people living with HIV.
The hospital says the project “adapts chronic disease management classes like type 2 diabetes, chronic pain and cardiovascular disease to people living with HIV.” Frisch says the grant will also allow the hospital to help with transportation to classes.
