LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free college planning workshops next month in Lewiston.

The workshops, titled Essentials of College Planning, will be held:

• FedCap-Lewiston, 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 1035 Lisbon St.

• Lewiston Career Center, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 5 Mollison Way.

• Lewiston-UMA, 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 51 Westminster St.

The workshops last approximately 2 to 3 hours and pre-registration is required.

All workshops are subject to change. For more information or to register call: 1-800-281-3703

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition toward a college education. MEOC, which is housed at the University of Maine, provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose. Last year, MEOC successfully placed 1,073 Maine adults in college.

All services are provided at no cost, and include GED/SAT preparation, college planning, referrals and advocacy, career advising, financial aid advising, and help with the college admissions process.

For more information, go to http://meoc.maine.edu.

