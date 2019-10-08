MEXICO – Mildred “Millie” Carver, 85, of Swift River Road in Mexico, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Rumford, Maine on August 3, 1934, the daughter of Howard and Sarah (Legere) Hebert.

Millie was educated in Rumford schools and was a graduate of Stephens High School class of 1954. She married Donald B. Carver on November 27, 1954, together they celebrated 51 years of marriage; he passed away on December 4, 2005.

She was employed for several years as a lunch lady at Rumford High School and later was employed with Diamond Match, and lastly as a CNA at Rumford Community Home.

Millie was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior and a member of the American Legion Auxillary and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

She loved cooking, trips to the casino, the coast, and eating lobsters, but most of all Millie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Millie was loved by many and she loved them all back.

Surviving are her children, Donald B. “Chippy” Carver Jr. of Peru, Raymond G. Carver and wife, Ann, of Mexico, Lisa Saxe and husband, Matthew, of Eagle, Idaho, Sarah Bolduc and husband, Noel, of Mexico, and Nora Stanley and husband, Kevin, of Peru; a sister, Nora Cormier of Peru; 14 grandchildren, Brandon Carver, Bryce Carver, Garret Carver, Carly Saxe, Kyle Saxe and wife, Katharine, Connor “Waldo” Saxe and wife, MacKenzie, Ryan Knapp and wife, Kelli, Serena Flagg and husband, Joe, Curtis Bolduc, Hannah Stanley and companion, Jeff Prevost Jr., Mitchel Stanley, Wyatt Carver and Emily Carver; six great-grandchildren, Walker, Elise, Scarlett, Keegan, Audrey and Kinsley; many nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Richard Doherty of Rumford.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Donald B. Carver, and siblings, Geraldine Ruff, Leroy Hebert, Roger Hebert and Doris Thompson.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Rumford Hospital, Androscoggin Home Health & Hospice and Med Care Ambulance.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Parish of the Holy Savior, 126 Maine Ave. Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery in Roxbury. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired contributions in Millie’s memory may be made to:

the Spina Bifida Assn.

1600 Wilson Blvd Suite 800

Arlington, VA 22209

« Previous

Next »