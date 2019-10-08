AUBURN – Robert T. Plourde, 75, of Lewiston, Maine, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2019, with his family by his side at the Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice House. He was born in Lewiston on July 8, 1944 a son of the late Denis and Marie (Cyr) Plourde. He was never married. Robert proudly served his country in the United Stated Army and is a Vietnam veteran who recently received a distinguished award for his services. He worked for many years in the shoe shops and Bates Mill. Robert was a member of the Faternal Order of the Eagles #618. He enjoyed fishing, watching football, baseball, playing cards, listening to old records, spending time with his family and special friends. He is survived by a sister, Priscilla Smith of Florida; a brother, Carlton Plourde of Lewiston; a sister-in-law Debra Matchett-Plourde of Lisbon Falls; very special friends and caregivers, Jeff MacKenzie and his partner Kim LaVertu of Sabattus, Maine and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, five brothers, Roger, Rodrick, Raynold, Richard and Harold and three sisters, Cora Donahue, Rita Plourde, Rita Plourde and infant Rita.Special thanks to AHCH and Jeff MacKenzie and Kim LaVertu.No visitations will be held. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m., at Pleasant Hill Cemetary in Sabattus, Maine. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

