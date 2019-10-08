TURNER – Daniel M. Watkins, 57, of Turner, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home following a lingering illness. He was born Feb. 6, 1962, in Lewiston, the son of David Watkins and Janice (Jackson) Watkins. Dan attended Leavitt Area High School in Turner. He worked as a self-employed “Handy Man” doing various jobs throughout the area. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and especially time spent with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his parents, David and Janice Watkins of Turner; his daughter, Deanna Watkins of Turner; his son, Dustin Watkins of Livermore; five grandchildren; longtime friend and mother of his children, Terri Berrill; three sisters, Anita Watkins of Florida, Judy Bubier of Greene and Susan Watkins of Auburn. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 12, at Turner Village Cemetery, Main Street, Turner, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

