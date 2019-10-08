Buckfield Board of Selectmen

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

Selectman resigns

What happened: Selectman Dona Grant announced her resignation, effective Nov. 1. It was accepted with regret. Grant read a letter saying it was an honor to serve the community, and she thanked the Town Office staff. Her husband accepted a promotion, which requires them to sell their home and move out of state.

What’s next: Selectmen will discuss calling a special election.

Referendum voting

What happened: Prior to their regular meeting, selectmen held a workshop on switching from an open town meeting to voting by secret ballot at the polls. They were joined by other town officials and five residents.

What it means: There has been discussion about switching to to get more people to vote on the annual municipal budget. The change could be made by adopting an ordinance or putting an article on the town meeting warrant. Costs associated with the change include about $500 for each ballot set up for the counting machine.

What’s next: Selectmen voted to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, on

whether to put a binding vote on the June 2020 primary ballot asking voters if they want

to switch to referendum voting.

Crack sealing

What happened: Selectmen awarded a contract for crack sealing four roads, not to

exceed $18,000.

What it means: Coastal Road Repair LLC of Windham submitted the only bid, which was $14.47 per

gallon, which Roach said is competitive. North Whitman School Road and High Street, and parts of North Hill and North Buckfield roads are on the list.

Sidewalk machine

What happened: Selectmen voted to award a contract to lease a sidewalk plow from Oct. 15 to to May 1, 2020.

What it means: Allied Equipment of Rockwood had the sole bid of $6,000. The machine has a sander and if there is a major breakdown, the company will provide backup equipment.

General Assistance Ordinance

What happened: Selectmen held a public hearing on proposed changes to the General

Assistance Ordinance and accepted the amendments.

What it means: The overall maximums for Oxford County have increased, along with

increases to food and housing maximums. There were no changes in maximum assistance for

houses without electric hot water, with electric hot water and heating fuel.

What’s next: The amendments are effective from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.

MMA Workshop

What happened: Selectmen voted to host a workshop at their Oct. 22 meeting to discuss what they learned at the recent two-day Maine Municipal Association conference.

Bicentennial grants

What happened: Selectmen approved Roach and committees pursuing grants to help finance a local bicentennial celebration of Maine becoming the twenty-third state on March 15, 1820.

Appointments and resignations

What happened: Selectmen made appointments and accepted resignations from boards and committees.

What it means: Matthew Whitney, two years to the Budget Committee; Russell Clark, two years to the Community Day Committee; Heather Henley, one year to the Old Church on the Hill Committee and Holiday Lighting/Decorating Committee; and Katie McElwain-Clukey, one year to the Holiday Lightning/Decorating Committee. Vivian Wadas’ resignation from the Budget Committee and Planning Board was accepted with “with great sadness,” according to board Chairman Tina Brooks.

