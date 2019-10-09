I am in Paris! Here is a recipe from a cooking class I took last week! Bon Appetit!!

Blanquette de poulet

For 4 persons

-600g chicken (breasts or thighs)

-400g button mushrooms

-3 carrots

-2 branches of celery

-200g pearl onions

-1 onion with 5 cloves planted in it

-1 organic lemon

-Chive

-50g butter

-2 tablespoons heavy cream

-1 teaspoon mustard

-1 egg

-30g flour

-1 cube chicken broth

-Salt, pepper, pink peppercorn, sage leaves and cloves

Slice the chicken breasts or stir fry the thighs on the skin before adding it in 1.5l boiling water with the broth cube for 15 min.

Put 20g butter to melt in a big cooking pot, add the sliced carrots, celery (including the leaves) and onions (including one with the cloves planted in it) and let it cook on low heat for 5 min.

Add the chicken to the pot. Prepare the roux:In a saucepan, put 30g butter to melt, add the flour and whisk it for 5-10 min until it has a golden colour.

Pour 2/3 of the broth progressively in the roux and add the sauce in the pot, add the mushrooms and diced garlic; some salt, pepper, peppercorn and sage.

Put it to boil, turn the heat down, cover an leave it to simmer for 1h to 1h30.

Beat the yolk with the lemon juice and zest in a bowl, add the cream, the mustard and add it to the sauce 5 min before serving. (Take off the chicken and vegetables before putting them back after 5 min)

Serve with fresh chive and rice/potatoes/pasta

