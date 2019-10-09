LIVERMORE — A Halloween-themed trail, full of zombies, werewolves and all things eerie, will once again raise funds for local students.

The Haunted Trail of Livermore will support the Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2022, as well as a scholarship fund for seniors who are participating in the event.

“We have a group of five students who have been really vested in this,” organizer Merry St. Pierre said.

“We just really love Halloween and we started this nine years ago when our daughters were in high school as a fundraiser for the field hockey team,” she said. “It has but grown and grown into something fantastic.”

Five-hundred people or more come through most years if the weather cooperates.

Last year, the month-long event raised nearly $5,000, almost enough to cover prom, she said.

Between 15 and 30 volunteers, mostly students and their families, help each night, she said.

The trail was originally scheduled to open this Saturday, Oct. 12 but volunteers were able to get everything in place in time to open early.

“We put in between 80 and 90 hours setting everything up. We worked really hard and were able to open last weekend, a week earlier than usual,” St. Pierre said.

The trail will be open from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, weather permitting, at the home of Merry and Jeff St. Pierre at 97 River Road. It will continue on Friday and Saturday nights until Oct. 26. It will also be open from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Concessions are also available.

A less scary walk for children will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The cost for the daytime walk is $5 per person.

Advance tickets are $13 and can be obtained by calling or texting (207) 446-9933, or emailing [email protected] The cost is $15 at the gate.

To check out the trail, go to hauntedtrailoflivermore.com or find Halloween Haunted Trail of Livermore on Facebook.

