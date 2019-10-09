DIXFIELD – Mrs. Deborah E. Turbide, 76, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her residence in Dixfield where she lived most of her life with her loving family by her side.

Born in Dixfield, Maine, on Nov. 26, 1942, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Irene (Lane) Newman. She graduated from Dixfield High School where she received her GED. Deborah worked as a bartender in the Rumford area for over 33 years.

Deborah was a communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior and she enjoyed trips with her husband and spending time with her family.

She was married in Mexico, Maine, on Feb. 20, 1960, to Arthur C. Turbide who survives of Dixfield. Other survivors include sons, Mark and his wife, Lori, of Goose Creek, S.C., Steven and his wife, Brenda, of Dixfield, Glenn of Dixfield, Eric and his wife, Tammy, of Livermore; brothers, Ralph Newman and wife Cathy of Langtown, Maine, and Walter and his wife, Connie, of Dixfield; five grandchildren, Amanda, Chad, Nicole, Josh and Jeran; three great-grandchildren, Mark, Cooper and Avery; and was predeceased by her parents, a grandson, Taydin, and a brother, Hayden.

The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, the Oncology Unit at Rumford Hospital, the family friends for their support and to Fr. Nathan March.

Graveside services will be held 9 a.m., Friday Oct. 11, 2019, at St. John Cemetery in Rumford with Fr. Nathan March officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.

Those who desire may contribute to:

St. Athanasius

St. John Church

126 Maine Ave.

Rumford, ME 04276

in her memory.

