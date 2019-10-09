GIRLS SOCCER

Brunswick 3, Mt. Blue 0

BRUNSWICK — Isabella Banks scored two goals, Molly Taub also scored and Aisley Snell made five saves as the Dragons (6-2) shut out the Cougars (4-5) at Brunswick.

Spruce Mountain 1, Dirigo 0

DIXFIELD — Grace Harmatys scored the only goal late in the first half to lift Spruce Mountain to a 1-0 victory over Dirigo in girls soccer action Friday, October 4.

The Cougars (1-9) put on a great defensive battle throughout, but Spruce Mountain outshot Dirigo 20-0 and bested 10-2 on corners.

Goalie Katie Morse made 19 saves for Dirigo.

BOYS SOCCER

Brunswick 3, Mt. Blue 2

FARMINGTON — Lane Foushee scored three goals, including the winner, for the Dragons (9-1) against the Cougars (4-3-2).

Alfonso Miguel assisted on Foushee’s first goal, Liam Driscoll assisted on his second and Sebastian Miguel on the third.

Jack McDiarmid had 10 saves for Brunswick. Xander Gamey totaled 12 for Mt. Blue.

Mt. Abram 7, Spruce Mountain 1

STRONG — Mt. Abram scored all of its goals in the first half in a 7-1 boys soccer win over Spruce Mountain on Tuesday, October 1.

Kenyon Pillsbury scored twice to lead all scorers in the game. Other Mt. Abram scorers were Evan Allen, Cam Walters, Kaden Pillsbury, Tyson Hill and Nate Luce.

Cameron Cain scored the lone goal for the Phoenix. Goalie Jacob Bryant saved eight shots in the loss.

Field Hockey

Spruce Mountain 3, Hall-Dale 2, OT

FARMINGDALE — Ariana Armandi’s overtime goal, her second of the game, lifted the Phoenix to the Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Ella Plourde also scored for Spruce Mountain (7-4), while Alicia Bridges (three saves) and Melissa Bamford (one save) split goaltending duties.

Ava Corbin and Moira O’Connor scored for the Bulldogs (1-9), while Carly Corbin added a pair of assists. Kelsey Cormier made 25 saves.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Mt. Blue

The Mt. Blue girls cross country team had a strong 2018 season, finishing third in Kennebec Valley Conference Class A, third in Class A North, and a 10th place finish at the Class A championships.

One of the questions entering the 2019 season was how the depth level would be for the Cougars behind senior Kahryn Cullenberg, the team’s top runner.

That early question may have been answered.

Emma Charles — who finished third at the KVACs last season — leads a potent group of young runners that includes sophomore Brynne Robbins and freshman Bridget Reusch.

“I’ve been really impressed,” Mt. Blue head coach Kelley Cullenberg said. “They’re really understanding how the whole team thing works…Bridget and Moriah (Reusch) are currently running fourth and fifth for us, and they’re both freshmen, it’s been really awesome to watch the older kids encourage and kind of almost do a little coaching on the side to get those girls to understand what their potential is, and where they might be able to be. It’s been great.”

Charles has consistently proven herself this season as the team’s second-best runner, taking a fourth-place finish (20:48.00) at a KVAC event Sept. 20 at Leavitt High School in Turner, and finished second overall behind Cullenberg (20:58.66) at a meet Thursday at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

Robbins had a sixth-place finish at Leavitt, and a third-place finish behind Cullenberg and Charles at Lincoln Academy. Reusch finished in ninth-place and sixth-place, respectively, at both events.

Cullenberg continues to stake her claim as one of the top female runners in the state, finishing at the top of each race this season, with a top time of 20:12.00 at the Leavitt meet.

One of the state’s biggest meets will be held in Belfast on Saturday, as the time nears for the annual Festival of Champions.

The meet, which includes schools from all classes across the state, as well as schools from throughout New England, is considered a yard-marker for the season, giving coaches a chance to compare their runners with some of the best in Maine. It also gives them one of the few chances during the season to scout some top runners they may not see again until the conference and state championships.

Mt. Blue head coach Kelley Cullenberg is excited to put her team in the mix with the best in the region.

“It is kind of a benchmark to be able to see how we stack up, and what work needs to be done,” Cullenberg said. “I think as far as the Mt. Blue teams go, I think the girls are just really going to have an eye-opener as far as capabilities, and I’m really looking forward to that. I think on the boys side, we’re down a little bit in terms of having someone who may be out there with the leaders, but we have an incredible pack.”

Cross country: Festival of Champions

Mt. Blue’s Kahryn Cullenberg takes 22nd in girls race.

BELFAST — Sofie Matson of Falmouth won for the third straight time at the massive meet in Belfast, and this time set an event record in the process with her time of 17:35.91.

Mt. Blue’s Kahryn Cullenberg had the best area girls finish, placing 22nd overall, while teammate Emma Charles came in 30th.

