To the Editor:

The annual meeting of the Albany Improvement Association will be held Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m. at the Albany Town House, which is located at the intersection of Vernon Street and Hunts Corner Road.  All residents of Albany are welcome to attend.

Bob O’Brien
AIA President

Citizen Opinion
