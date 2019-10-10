To the Editor:
The annual meeting of the Albany Improvement Association will be held Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m. at the Albany Town House, which is located at the intersection of Vernon Street and Hunts Corner Road. All residents of Albany are welcome to attend.
Bob O’Brien
AIA President
