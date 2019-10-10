WEST PARIS — On Saturday, September 14th, the West Paris Fire Department, American Legion Ring McKeen Post 151 and American Legion Auxiliary Ring McKeen Unit 151, disposed of flags that had become unserviceable.  A proper and fitting ceremony should always be done in a dignified way preferably by burning.  The American Legion has a very impressive ceremony that can be done at any time.  If anyone has flags that they wish to have disposed of properly, please contact a member of the American Legion.

Left to right: Harold Wilbur, Vice Commander; Randy Jack, Chaplain; Linda Jack, Secretary, Dorene Wilbur, President; Brandon Billings, Scott Cassidy, Wayne Theofrastou of the West Paris Fire Department and Gary Baril, Adjutant

