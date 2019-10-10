NORWAY — Kids Choir returns for its 8th season. Students in grades 1 through 6, who love to sing and perform, will begin their rehearsals on Thursday, October 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St. Norway, Maine. Rehearsals are one hour until 4:30 p.m. New members are always welcome.

All students will need to register with emergency contact information, allergies, permission to appear in publicity, email address and phone numbers, etc. Shirli Allen-Heald has forms. Please call the church office at 207-743-2290 and leave a message.If your child needs an after school snack before rehearsal, please send it with them. If they will be walking from the Rowe School, please let us know so that we can arrange to “cross” them at Paris Street at 3:15 p.m.

High School students are encouraged to sing with the adult Christmastide Choir.