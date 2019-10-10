LISBON — With backing from two prominent Republicans — former Gov. Paul LePage and Shawn Moody, last year’s GOP gubernatorial candidate — Dale Crafts jumped into the 2nd District congressional race Thursday.

“We want to partner with Donald Trump,” Crafts said after his announcement before a crowd of about 60 people in the old school gym at the MTM Community Center.

Crafts hopes to knock U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Lewiston Democrat, out of office after a single term on Capitol Hill.

“We all deserve better,” he said.

Crafts’ formal entry into the race locks in at least a three-way primary next June in which Republicans will pick their standard bearer using ranked-choice voting.

Also in the mix are former state Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn, who lost a U.S. Senate bid last year, and Adrienne Bennett, a Realtor who served as press secretary for LePage for years.

Brakey’s campaign issued a statement claiming that Brakey “is the only candidate who has the grassroots organization to beat Jared Golden’s Astroturf campaign” because of his success in earning the support of Maine’s conservative activists.

The GOP is eager to offer a fierce challenge to Golden, who represent a district that went heavily for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

Golden won the seat last year in the country’s first ranked-choice election for a congressional office, barely squeaking by two-term Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin to win.

Poliquin, a Waterville native, opted to sit out a possible rematch in order to devote his time to caring for his elderly parents in Brunswick.

The general election is 13 months away in November 2020. There is still plenty of time for other potential contenders to jump into the race as well.

Golden does not face any Democratic opposition. So far, there are no independents in the race.

This story will be updated.

