LIVERMORE FALLS — Bridge Street, which is also Route 4, will be closed to through traffic two days next week while crews repair the railroad crossing.

Through traffic will be detoured to the Crash Road in Livermore and Jay.

Bridge Street in Livermore Falls will be closed to through traffic starting Thursday, Oct. 17, so crews can repair the railroad crossing. Local traffic, except for heavy-duty trucks, will be able to use Water Street to access Route 4. Maine Department of Transportation map

Local traffic, excluding heavy trucks, will be able to use Water Street to get to and from Route 4. Water Street goes between the Bank Building and another business block on Main Street.

Pan Am Railways and Maine Department of Transportation crews will begin work early Thursday morning, Oct. 17, and continue Friday, Oct. 18, until it’s done, according to MDOT spokesman Paul Merrill.

Bridge Street carries traffic over the Androscoggin River.

