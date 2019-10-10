SOUTH PARIS — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County office will host their annual fall open house on Friday, Oct. 18 from 2–6 p.m., at 9 Olson Road, South Paris.

The event is a chance for the community to mingle and meet staff including Sara Johnson, UMaine Extension 4-H professional and Emma Fournier, Extension horticulture community education assistant, who both joined the office this summer. Awards will be presented to outstanding volunteers and collaborators from the past year at 4 p.m. This year attendees will also have the chance to participate in a muffin baking contest. Muffins must be made with at least one Maine ingredient and a copy of the recipe provided. Muffins with be audience judged and prizes will be awarded.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.743.6329; [email protected].

