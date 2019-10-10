PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will be holding ‘Cooking for Crowds,’ a food safety training for volunteers on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at our Oxford County office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris, ME 04281.
‘Cooking for Crowds’ offers up-to-date information on how to handle, transport, store and prepare foods safely for large group functions such as soup kitchens, church suppers, food pantries, and community fundraisers. Participants receive Cooking for Crowds, a manual specifically designed for volunteer cooks; certificate of attendance; posters; and an instant-read thermometer. This class meets the Good Shepherd Food Bank food safety training requirements. The $15 fee per person includes all materials.
Please register online at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/cooking-for-crowds-south-
paris-oct-21-2019/ For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207.743.6329 or 800.287.1482 (in Maine).
