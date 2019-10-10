Huevos Rancheros Casserole

Jane Hatch, Hebron

12 Eggs

2 Cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 4 Ounce can chopped green chilies, with juice

1 15 Ounce can diced tomatoes with green chilies

2 Cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 Cups light sour cream

1/2 Teaspoon chili powder

1 Teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and greatest a 9″ x 13″ baking dish. Sprinkle the Monterey Jack cheese on the bottom of the baking dish and spoon the chilies over the cheese. Spoon the tomatoes over the chilies and top with cheddar cheese. Combine eggs, sour cream, chili powder and salt in a large bowl; whisk until foamy. Pour over cheese mixture. Bake, uncovered, 50 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Squash Muffins

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1/2 Cup shortening

1/2 Cup sugar

1 Egg

1 Cup milk

1 Cup cooked and mashed squash

2 Cups flour

1 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon baking soda

1 Teaspoon cinnamon

1 Teaspoon cream of tartar

Cream shortening and sugar. Add eggs and mil well. Stir in milk and squash. Sift flour with salt, baking soda, cinnamon and cream of tartar and add to the creamed mixture. Stir just to combine. Spoon into greased muffin tins and bake at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

Beef and Barley Soup

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

3/4 Pounds of stew beef cut into 1/2 inch cubes.

2 Tablespoons instant minced onion

1/2 Teaspoon basil

1 Teaspoon salt

1/2 Teaspoon pepper

1 Cup hulled barley

1 Cup tomato juice

1 10 Ounce package of frozen peas and carrots or fresh vegetables of your choice

6 Cups water

Pour water into a heavy pot the add beef, onion, basil, tomato juice, salt and pepper. Stir to mix well. Heat on high until boiling then reduce head to simmer. Cover and cook for 1 hour. Add 1 cup cold water. Put barley in a colander and run cold water over it. Slowly add barley to the soup. Turn heat to high again and cook until soup is boiling. Reduce heat and cook, covered for another hour. Skim off any fat. Stir in frozen peas and carrots. Cook gently until vegetables are tender; about 30 minutes. May take longer if using fresh vegetables.

Kids in the Kitchen

Peanut Butter Chocolate Eclair Cake

Renee Wales, Norway

1 Box of graham crackers (there will be some left over)

2 3 1/4 Ounce packages of vanilla instant pudding mix

1 8 Ounce container of whipped topping, thawed

1 Can chocolate frosting

1 Cup creamy peanut butter

3 1/4 Cups cold milk

1 Adult

Spray the bottom of a 9″ x 13″ baking pan with cooking spray. Cover with graham crackers, breaking ends if necessary to fit. Put the pudding mix in a bowl with milk and peanut butter and mix a medium speed for 2 minutes. Fold in the whipped topping. Pour half of the pudding mix over the graham crackers. Make another layer with graham crackers, pudding mix and top again with graham crackers. Heat the frosting for 1 minute and pour over the cake. Chill for at least 12 hours before serving.

