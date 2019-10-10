ALBANY TWP — The last in Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District Workshop Series, this great workshop will introduce you to the art of growing cranberries.

Join us at the Woodward Cranberry Farm on October 25th, from 10 am until Noon to learn how to grow delicious, healthy cranberries! Woodward’s grows organic cranberries and makes cranberry “goodies” that are for sale to the public each fall. Rick and Linda Woodward will lead everyone through the steps of planting, growing and harvesting cranberries. These cranberries grow on bushes and are picked dry so there’s no need to wear boots.

Here are some fun cranberry facts:

Cranberries are one of the few fruits native to North America.

Cranberries do not grow in water.

Cranberries score among the highest of all fruits in antioxidants.

Cranberries are cholesterol free, fat free and low in sodium, so they can help you maintain a healthy heart.

Only 5% of cranberries are sold fresh while the rest is turned into juice, sauce, etc.

In 2015 Maine produced about 2 million pounds of cranberries.

The workshop will be held at Woodward Cranberry Farm, 41 Dundee Road, Albany Twp., Maine 04217. Pre-registration is required. 15.00 per individual/family includes materials, recipes and snacks! Call 744-3119 or email [email protected] to register for this workshop. Sponsored by Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine Woodland Owners.

OCSWCD is an equal opportunity employer and provider.

