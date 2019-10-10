Members of the Sunday River Community again participated in the 11th annual Dempsey Challenge in Lewiston. The team was down a few riders from previous years, but the team total to be donated to The Dempsey Center last week was at $12,844 and counting. Submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Bethel Citizen
Related Stories
Latest Articles