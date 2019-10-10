Thursday, Oct. 10
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Harrison Selectboard – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Otisfield Planning Board – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Paris Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Otisfield Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6:00 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Sumner Fire Dept. – 6:30 p.m.
