AUBURN – Joyce R. Whitehouse, 57, of 20 Oak Street, Gardiner, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn, following a long illness and surrounded by her family. Born in Lewiston on Jan. 6, 1962 to Edward and Carolyn Stoddard Jurczak. She was educated in Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School, class of 1980.

On Nov. 1, 1997, she married the love of her life, Randy A. Whitehouse. She loved going to the beach and exploring Fort Popham with her son, nieces and nephews and going for long nature walks with family, her dog Atilla and friends.

She worked in food services as a prep cook and baker and loved cooking with the children in her life. She also managed several convenience stores and graduated Bernard’s School of Hair Fashion and worked in hairstyling. A member of Court Street Baptist Church, she also belonged to the Maine Historical Society and enjoyed researching genealogy.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic on June 2, 2018 and through the support of her family, friends, CMMC oncology and its wonderful staff and the Dempsey Center, and through the power of her love for God and her family told her killer for 16 painful and unexplainably joyful months exactly what she thought of it.

Survivors include her husband of Gardiner; a son, Andrew of Gardiner; two brothers, Edward Jurczak Jr. of Auburn, and William Jurczak and wife, Lynn of Oxford, and two sisters, Linda and husband, Eric Johnston of Auburn, and Lori and Rocco Giberti of Auburn.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Court Street Baptist Church, 129 Court Street, Auburn. Interment, Forest Hills Cemetery, Bridgton. No visitation.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to either

The Vaughan Woods & Historic Homestead,

online at www.vaughan homestead.org

or to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, Hospice House Fund

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

www.androscoggin.org

