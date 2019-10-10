AUBURN – Richard Sturgis, 55 of Turner passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2019 at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Lewiston.on Dec. 20, 1963, to Walter Sturgis Jr. and Anita (Poulin). He grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local area schools. He married the love of his life Virginia “Jen” on June 23, 1988 and had two daughters and a son.

Richard enjoyed the music of Bruce Springsteen, reading a good book, camping, kayaking, hunting, and fishing. He attained a Master’s Degree of Science in Education from the University of Southern Maine in 2011. He was a sixth grade mathematics teacher at Robert V. Connors Elementary School in Lewiston.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his son, Danny Sturgis; and brother, Walter Sturgis.

Richard is survived by his loving wife; his two daughters, Vanessa Therrien and husband, Jason of Greene, and Kayla Culleton and husband, Jordan of New Braunfels, Texas; his three grandchildren, Hunter and Chase of Greene, and Lucas of New York, N.Y.; sisters, Jeannie Stevens and husband, Jeff, Linda Labrie and husband, Mike, Therese Sturgis, brothers, Mark Sturgis and wife, Lisa, Don Sturgis and wife, Trisha; and many other loved family members and friends.

Online condolences may be left for the family at thefortingroupauburn.com

A private service will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Funeral Home, Auburn, 217 Turner St. Auburn 207-783-8545

Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in Richard’s memory can send donations to

Robert V. Connors

Elementary School

400 Bartlett Street

Lewiston, ME 04240