Welcome Back!

We are off to a great start! It was so nice to personally welcome so many families back to our school. We value our partnerships with families and understand the critical role families play in supporting the success of each of our students. We could not do this important work without you. We look forward to working together with you this year.

Special Assembly

On Friday, September 27, from 9:15-10:15 a.m. there was a special assembly with Dennis Richardson and Freddy Rodriguez (aka Fast Freddy–a former Olympian). They were here to share an incredible surprise with ten of our students. It was a very exciting assembly for everyone!!!

Ice Cream

Our goal is to raise $10,000.00 for our playground fund this year! On Friday, September 27, from 2:15-3 p.m. students were invited to give a donation to our playground fund. In turn, students had the opportunity to choose from a variety of ice cream treats!

SOS Parent

A SOS Parent Meeting was held on Monday, September 30, from 5:15-6:30 p.m. This year we will have 4 SOS parent meetings! These meetings are designed to discuss goals, ways to support the school, programming ideas, meet other families, and to have a little fun! These meetings will be potluck meetings, so please bring a dish to share!

House System

Staff and students are excited about rolling out our house system. On October 4, at 12:45 pm, students were sorted into houses! We are very much looking forward to our partnership with Crooked River Masons to help make this program a year-long success that continues to grow. For more information about the house system, please click on the attached link. https://www.smore.com/ mghaq

Little Caesars

Thank you to Barbara Maguire and the OCS community for supporting this fundraiser! We raised over $1,900 for our future 6th grade field trip. We will have another pizza fundraiser later in the year and all proceeds will benefit our playground fundraiser!

