The City of Old Town has announced that part of Stillwater Avenue will be closed to traffic at times next week in order to complete a sewer line replacement project.

Stillwater Avenue between Spring Street and Bennoch Road will be closed daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday, Oct. 13, through Friday, Oct. 18. The road will be reopened to normal traffic flow each evening at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day.

Old Town police will likely be stationed at each end of the closure for the first few days, according to assistant city manager Travis Roy. He said the contractor will pick up the cost of the police details.

Large signs warning the public of the impending closures have been placed on Stillwater Avenue., courtesy of the contractor.

Please seek alternative routes if possible.

