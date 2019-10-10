STUDENTS OF THE MONTH–From left to right: 9th Grade: Gabby Groves, 10th Grade: Megan Cox, 11th Grade: Lilly Johanson, and 12th Grade: Jack Mallory. This program is sponsored by the Bethel Rotary. Submitted Photo

Citizen Schools
