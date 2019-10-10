WATERFORD — On Friday, September 27th, Waterford students who participated in the summer reading program were honored at lunch. Students were given crowns and VIP passes in the morning. They entered the lunch room on the red carpet as their teachers, peers, and family members cheered them on.

Students earned this special VIP status for reading more than 20 books during the summer months. Jennifer Stevens (Kindergarten Teacher) and Bailey Graffam (Instructional Coach) mailed each student from WMS a book at their just right reading level once a week for six weeks. This was to promote summer reading and help prevent summer slide in their students. For more information or to help support this program, contact Bailey Graffam at [email protected]

