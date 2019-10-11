FARMINGTON — U.S. Cellular has promoted TJ Caldwell to sales manager at the Farmington store located at 646 Wilton Road. In this role, Caldwell is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Caldwell brings over five years of wireless experience to his role.

“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “I am excited for TJ to be a leader at our Farmington store and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

Caldwell joined U.S. Cellular in 2017, most recently serving as a retail wireless consultant at the company’s Bangor store. He attended the University of Maine at Orono and earned a degree in Accounting along with a Master’s in Business Administration. He lives in Farmington with his fiancé and enjoys basketball, hunting, and trying new restaurants.

