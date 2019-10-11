LEWISTON — Donna Gillespie is running for Ward 2 city councilor, two years after losing to Zack Pettengill in a close race.

“As a 30-year veteran of working for the state of Maine, she is very familiar with how governments operate,” according to her campaign announcement. “Having been a licensed Social Worker for 40 years, she also knows and understands people, and when and how to be objective and to provide a good listening ear. Since retiring she has the time and energy to be available to the residents of Lewiston, especially the constituents of Ward 2. She has many ideas and plans for the future of the city, some of which include bringing the city into the 21st century with regards to technology, education, politics and development, with a big focus on sustainable living.”

Pettengill is running for re-election.

