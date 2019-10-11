FARMINGTON — LEAP (Life Enrichment Advancing People) is hosting a Community Night on October 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Hospital in the Bass Room.
On September 16, LEAP was shaken by an incident that destroyed their new administrative and training building. It was a tragic event resulting in a fatality, injuries, displaced families and property damage. The community was impacted in many ways.
The stress and emotions caused by a disastrous event like this can lead to physical, mental and emotional exhaustion. Some people are able to manage the stress on their own, but for others it may be difficult to ask for the help they need to recover.
Sarah Judd, Human Resources Director for LEAP, has coordinated with the Red Cross and Tri-County Mental Health to make resources available, at no cost, to anyone who would like to attend. “Our staff has been offered support to help them heal during this time, and we want to extend a similar opportunity to the community.” shared Judd.
Offering their assistance and participation for Community Night are Dr. Frederick White, licensed psychologist, Matt McDade from Disaster Mental Health of the Red Cross, Tri-County Mental Health Services and United Way. Light refreshments will be served.
LEAP, Inc. (Life Enrichment Advancing People) is a nonprofit organization that offers services and support for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Mt Blue Rec Cheering signups
-
The Franklin Journal
PHOTOS: Harvest Day at Wilton library
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 assessment results favorable
-
The Franklin Journal
Phillips/Congressman Golden special guest of Social Studies Class
-
The Franklin Journal
Gibson, UMF professor, awarded prestigious award