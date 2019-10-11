AUGUSTA — It’s peak season for leaf-peeping in Maine, where fall foliage has just about reached its high point of coloration for the fall.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry says most of the state is experiencing peak or near peak conditions. Coastal areas of the state are experiencing high color, which means less than 70 percent color change.
Maine fall foliage spokesperson Gale Ross says there is still “some green in the canopies” of Maine trees, but this holiday weekend will offer terrific opportunities for experiencing the state’s autumn splendor. Ross says the amount of leaf drop in the state is also still low.
