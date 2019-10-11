Kabota Submitted photo

Kabota, 3-4 years, female, Lab/Rottweiler Mix

Hi, my name is Kabota! I am a super sweet dog who loves to run and play with other dogs and kids. I’d fit right in with a family that has other pets because I like cats too!

Ginger Submitted photo

Ginger, 6 years, Female

Hi, my name is Ginger. I’m a shy girl, but warm up quickly to new people. I like to cuddle, and would prefer a home where I am the only pet.

 

