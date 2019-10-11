Kabota, 3-4 years, female, Lab/Rottweiler Mix
Hi, my name is Kabota! I am a super sweet dog who loves to run and play with other dogs and kids. I’d fit right in with a family that has other pets because I like cats too!
Ginger, 6 years, Female
Hi, my name is Ginger. I’m a shy girl, but warm up quickly to new people. I like to cuddle, and would prefer a home where I am the only pet.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
Mt Blue Rec Cheering signups
-
The Franklin Journal
PHOTOS: Harvest Day at Wilton library
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 assessment results favorable
-
The Franklin Journal
Phillips/Congressman Golden special guest of Social Studies Class
-
The Franklin Journal
Gibson, UMF professor, awarded prestigious award