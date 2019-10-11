PHILLIPS — Last weekend was a busy one in Phillips. On Saturday, the Phillips Public Library, the Library Studio right next door, and the playground at the Phillips Elementary School were all sites for a wide variety of Fall Festival activities designed to bring the community together in celebration of one of this area’s most beautiful seasons.

A musical beginning to the day was provided by The Merry Plinksters, who performed at the Library Studio. Described on their Facebook page as “a community of like-minded folks in Farmington, Maine dedicated to making the world a happier place – one plink at a time”, all the ukulele players learned to play through Franklin County Adult Education. This fact is noteworthy because this Fall Festival was the kick-off event for the opening of the new North Franklin County Learning Center site in the Library. This Learning Center will provide everything from basic literacy skills to college and career access advising and tutoring. Literacy Volunteers and Adult Ed coordinators are now available onsite every Wednesday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Activities at Studio and the Library were free of charge to one and all. Following the Merry Plinksters, guests of all ages could also interact with the animals at Fred and Matilda’s Petting Farm. Fred Barton and Matilda Holt live on route 43 in Farmington. For more than eight years, the two have been taking their mini-farm to fairs, community events, and to senior living and handicapped facilities all over Franklin County. At home they have two parakeets, thirty-seven goats, two cows, thirty-some-odd chickens, fifteen rabbits, three cockatiels….but no partridge in a pear tree.

“We love sharing the animals with kids,” the couple agreed, noting that a lot of youngsters just don’t get the opportunity to interact with animals in this way.

On hand for the Fall Festival were Tinkerbell the cat, a pair of ducks, a couple rabbits – a mini-flop and a mini-rex, several little goats, and the family pup.

While some enjoyed the pet farm, others took turns at the corn hole game set up nearby. Still others were inside the Library taking a story walk, listening to stories or poems read by local authors and poets, participating in arts and crafts activities, or cashing in their Literacy Bucks at the Library’s used book shop upstairs. The Literacy Bucks were the currency children earned at the Fall Festival for participating in the various activities at either venue.

Along with several volunteers helping out at the Library, Barbara Averill, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties; Greta Espeiagnnette, MSAD 58 Adult Ed Coordinator, and Phillips Librarian Hedy Langdon Stinchfield were all onsite lending a hand wherever needed and representing the three organizations whose collaboration has made the North Franklin County Learning Center a reality. For more information about the center, contact Greta at [email protected]; Barbara at [email protected]; or Hedy at [email protected]

As things began to wind down at the Library, up on the hill at the Phillips Elementary School they were just getting started. The Phillips Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) had another host of activities planned for continuing the Fall Festival into the afternoon. There, activities included face-painting, scarecrow-making, sack races, musical chairs, and other games.

The PTO typically meets once a month at the school and is always looking for more members, more helping hands, and more ideas to benefit the community’s young learners.

With the success of this year’s event, the plan of the cooperating organizations is to make Fall Festival an annual event.

On Sunday evening’s community event at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) on Depot Street was a bit more bittersweet. It was time to say farewell to Pam and Dick Matthews, a couple who have “made a tremendous impact on the community since their arrival”. The fact that nearly a hundred community members attended this event is testimony to the deep connection the Matthews made to this community in the decade-plus when they have made Phillips their home.

“They took an interest in everything Phillips,” Winona Davenport stated in a recent newspaper article, “Among their may involvements, it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t know them. We have been blessed…”

Some of the many organizations in which the Matthews have played an active role include Phillips Library, Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad, Phillips Historical Society, High Peaks Alliance, Flagstaff Area Business Association, Fox-Carlton Pond Sporting and Event Center, Senior GoldLeaf, Phillips Farmers’ Market, Phillips Chamber of Commerce, Phillips Old Home Days, Mt. Blue Water District, and many more.

Both have published books while they have been in Phillips. Dick edited William Diebold’s “Hell is So Green”, for which he also wrote the foreword and afterword. Pam wrote “Cornelia Fly Rod Crosby, Champion of Maine”. Both of these books are available at the Phillips Pubic Library. Pam’s may also be purchased online at championofmaine.com.

After supper, Bud Godsoe took the floor to offer some “words of wisdom” in honor of Dick and Pam before introducing the evening’s entertainment. Nona Davenport, Porter Knight, Marina Langdon, Clayton Murray, Teresa Fast, and Hedy Stinchfield performed their own version of So Long, Farewell, one of the well-known songs from the Sound of Music. Their musical goodbye brought tears to the eyes of more than a few of those gathered that evening.

Several took advantage of the opportunity to express their affection for the couple, many of them speaking on behalf of the various organizations to which the two belonged. The feelings of all present were represented by the sentiments shared.

“We’re sad for us, but very happy for you.”

“You helped with so many things in our little community.”

“You were the epitome of civic duty.”

“You made a difference.”

“We will all miss you.”

Dick spoke next, expressing appreciation for “all the kind words, the turnout, the hugs, handshakes, and pats on the back…We’ll miss the town, we’ll miss the people…It’s been a pleasure and a delight for these two people from away.”

He shared an anecdote about an encounter shortly after he and Pam moved into their house on the River Road. One day he was stacking wood beside the house. A fellow driving by stopped to comment that “You’re a pretty good stackah!” Dick figured if he’d passed the “stackah” test, he was all set.

On Monday, Dick and Pam were heading for their new home in Carbondale, IL – at 104 South Rod Lane, for those who might want to correspond.

“The first thing we’re going to do when get out there is petition for the street name to be changed to FLY Rod Lane,” Dick remarked.

Pam shared her sentiments, as well, assuring everyone, “We would’ve stayed if you just could’ve taken away those winters!”

To which Dick added one last comment, “Average snowfall in Carbondale is 11 inches.”

Just so we’re clear, that’s per year…not per storm.

