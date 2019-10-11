DEAR SUN SPOTS: I lost a ring at Great Falls Plaza in Auburn. It’s a size 7 and has a blue Maine tourmaline with two small diamonds. If found, please email me at [email protected].

— Merry, no town

ANSWER: Let’s think positively. Please let us know when your ring is returned!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For computer repair, (Oct. 4 Sun Spots) I recommend Allamericansolutions.com. It is run by retired veterans and charges a $99 flat fee with a money-back guarantee. They work remotely and also offer training at a reasonable fee. You can contact them at 1- 888-246-9990. They worked on my computer for two hours and now it runs like new.

— Susan, no town

ANSWER: I researched this “remote” company and since it’s also recommended by a reader, I’m sharing the information, but always use caution when contacting a company “from away” that says they’ll fix your computer.

Another reliable company is Geek Squad, affiliated with Best Buy (1-800-433-5778) that I have used with great results. But really, using someone local or a company someone personally recommends is your best bet.

Furthermore, if you get a call from a computer company saying they are from Microsoft, etc., do not give them any personal information. Hang up. This type of call is likely to be a scam.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you for the information (Oct. 7 Sun Spots) regarding who to contact about can tabs. I was able to contact one of the ladies you recommended. Keep up the good work!

— Jody, no town

ANSWER: Tammy, 320-3848 and Mary Ann, 783-6651 are the ladies who will help get those tabs to Ronald McDonald House!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is in answer to the request for pumpkin whoopie pies printed in the Oct. 11 Sun Spots.

— Pamela, Minot

ANSWER: Tis the season and Sun Spots readers are on the ball! I’d love to hear how readers hop on board with the autumn pumpkin-spice craze. I’ll share the recipes. Pamela sent this one in from the cookbook Stirring It Up In Maine.

Combine 2 cups brown sugar, 1 cup oil, 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1½ cups pumpkin in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon baking powder. Add to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Drop by tablespoons onto baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees.

For the filling, combine: Beat 4 egg whites until stiff. Fold in 1 cup confectioner’s sugar. In a separate bowl, cream 1½ cups Crisco or butter. Beat in 3 cups confectioner’s sugar. Mix in 2 teaspoons vanilla and¼ teaspoon salt. Fold in egg white mixture. Frost whoopie pie halves when cooled and sandwich together.

Another reader, Elisa (no town) had saved a similar recipe for these seasonal treats that was printed in a Sun Spots column previously. The recipe for the cookies is the same as above, but spiced up with 1½ teaspoons each cinnamon, ginger and ground cloves.

The recipe Elisa sent includes a variation for the filling as well: Beat together 1 package (8 ounces) softened cream cheese, 3 tablespoons butter, 1 pound confectioner’s sugar, and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Add a tablespoon or two of milk, if needed.

