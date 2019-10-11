FARMINGTON — United Way and Titcomb Mountain are joining forces for the second year to present ‘Trail of Terror’ a haunted walk through some of the Nordic trails and out-buildings of Titcomb Mountain. Trail of Terror is sponsored by County Seat Realty, State Farm Insurance, and Verso and will be on October 25 and 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. Updated information can be found on United Way’s or Titcomb’s Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/uwtva or www.facebook.com/TitcombMountain) so be sure to like and follow those pages for sneak peaks, videos, updates, and announcements. Tickets are $10 per person and is recommended for those over the age of 12. Younger children can attend with a parent at their discretion.

As celebrated agencies in the Franklin and Northern Androscoggin areas, United Way and Titcomb Mountain will be raising money to be split between the two organizations and will help provide additional services for children, adults, survivors of domestic or sexual violence and more. It will also support recreation and community opportunities. Be sure to save the dates and join the fun all while supporting two great organizations.

Concessions will be available for purchase while you wait. A beer garden (21+ only) and lodge activities will also be available. Don’t miss out on the fun this Halloween!

United Way and Titcomb look forward to putting on a premier event. Anyone interested in volunteering or being part of this event should contact United Way 778-5048 or Titcomb Mountain 778-9031 to get involved or to get more information.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming.

For additional information about Titcomb Mountain, visit www.titcombmountain.com or call 778-9031. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on this event and other excellent up-coming mountain events.

