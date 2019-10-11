Safe Voices Community Educator Hillary Hooke speaks during a Domestic Violence Awareness and Memorial vigil Monday evening, Oct. 7 at Meetinghouse Park in Farmington. The organization advocates for victims of domestic violence and provides court system support, emergency shelter, and prevention education for youth and adults. According to Hooke, Safe Voices served 166 Franklin County residents through advocacy during the 2017-18 fiscal year. For more information, visit safevoices.org. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

Farmington Maine
