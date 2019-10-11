WILTON — Signups and tryouts for Wilton Recreation Department basketball programs will take place beginning Oct. 23, at Academy Hill School, 585 Depot St.

Signups for co-ed grade 1-3 “in house” basketball program will take place Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. This program is open to both boys and girls regardless of ability. It is open to both in-town and out of town residents. Once rosters have been made up, practices will start up in early November with games played on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tryouts grade 3-4 and grade 5-6 travel basketball teams will be Wednesday, Oct. 30. Girls tryouts will take place 5:15 -6:30 p.m. Boys tryouts will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing travel basketball should plan on attending tryouts. The season will run from November until early February with one or two weekday practices. Games will be played primarily on Sundays.

Signups for our co-ed grade 4-8 “in house” basketball program will take place the week before Christmas break dates and times TBA. All boys and girls in grades 4-8 who do not play on the school team can take part in the program.

Wilton Recreation programs are not sponsored by RSD 9

For more information, or to help with coaching, contact the rec department by calling 645-4825 or by emailing [email protected]

