LEWISTON – W. James Foote, 96, of Lewiston, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Lisbon Falls, Maine, on Aug. 25, 1923, to Fred O. and Hazel Foote. He was a graduate of Lisbon Falls High School, Lisbon Falls, Maine. He was married to his loving, caring, compassionate wife, Edna C. Carville Foote, for 73 wonderful years.

Jim joined the service in 1943 as a member of the 1190th Corp of Engineers. He served in World War II in the European theater and in the Pacific theater. He was a member of the Masonic Ancient York Lodge 155 of Lisbon Falls, a member of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry, a 50-year member of the Kora Shrine in Lewiston, and a member of the Pioneer Chapter OES 11 of Lisbon Falls. He attended the High Street Congregational Church in Auburn. He was the Western Division Staff Assistant at Central Maine Power Company for 40 years retiring in 1986.

Jim will be remembered fondly for his renowned storytelling and his love for his family.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Edna, of Lewiston; three daughters, Jane Labbe and husband, Maurice, of Fredrick, Md., Peggy Lecuyer of North Oxford, Mass., and Nancy Goodwin and husband, George, of Nashua, N.H.; his six grandchildren, Michael Labbe, Laura Czarnecki, Lynne Wilson, Shannon Laro, Scott Goodwin, and Alan Goodwin; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. An hour of visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, from 10-11 a.m., at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

The Shriners Hospital Office of Development

2900 North Rocky

Point Drive

Tampa, FL 33607

« Previous