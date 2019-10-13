Authorities in Androscoggin County are calling on the public for its help in locating a Durham man who went missing recently.
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said Bruce Lieberman of Durham recently disappeared – no date as to when he went missing was given in a press release posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Sunday.
Lieberman may be driving a red 2016 Jeep Patriot sport utility vehicle with temporary license plates. If anyone has seen or heard from him within the past 24 hours, they are being asked to call the Androscoggin County Communications Center at 753-2599.
Lieberman is described as 6-feet tall and weighing around 260 pounds. He has a goatee and is bald.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Violinist Mary Hunter to perform at Oasis of Music
-
Encore
CLT to present ‘Annie’
-
Nation / World
Why snot? It’s ‘like pixie dust’ that’s hostile to germs
-
Community Sports
Mt Blue Rec Cheering signups for the upcoming competition cheer season
-
Maine
Augusta woman wins more than $53,000 on ‘Jeopardy!’