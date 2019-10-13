Ruby Haylock struck her approach shot to three feet on No. 9, her 18th hole of the tournament, for a birdie putt opportunity to clinch the MPA individual girls golf state championship outright on Saturday at the Arrowhead Course of Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro.

She then missed one of the biggest putts of her life, and as expected a wide range of emotions came across the sophomore from Leavitt, starting with frustration that her putting let her down, not only on the final hole, but throughout the round.

Through the frustration came happiness, as she was still walking out as a co-champion and she wasn’t sharing the title with just anyone either, but her teammate Morghan Dutil.

“At first I was a little disappointed, I didn’t know if we were going to have a playoff match after that or if we were co-champions,” Haylock said. “A few coaches that were around were saying we were co-champions. Like I was thrilled because I get to share that with my best friend and my teammate. That’s exciting and I was really proud of her, too, because that was her best round ever.”

Dutil, a junior, along with Haylock shot a 75, which was 3-over par on the 4,941-yard layout from the ladies tees on Arrowhead.

For Dutil, she was able to walk across the street from the scoring tent to the ninth green to watch her teammate finish up. It was also hard for her to watch her teammate miss that putt.

“It was exciting, I was really (going to be) happy for her if she made that putt,” Dutil said. “I would have loved that for her, but it was also like I wanted to win really bad too. It was kind of bittersweet. I am sure she was disappointed in herself, but when she heard what I shot, she was really excited and happy for me, that was nice.”

Dutil, who started on hole No. 11, had a great start to her round.

“After about nine holes, I was even (par) and I was like, ‘might as well keep this up’, because I realized everything was working out,” Dutil said. “I really wanted to make the best of it.”

Dutil had two birdies on the afternoon.

A key for Dutil was she had no idea what Haylock was doing out on the course.

Haylock had to make up a three-shot deficit after shooting a 40 on the back nine — her first nine holes of the day.

“I didn’t expect (Dutil) to play that well, and I was like ‘Wow, that’s just impressive,’” Haylock chuckled. “She had a really strong (opening) nine and was (even par) through (the 18th hole). I think I was 4-over and I knew I had pick it up on (my) back nine and I had to make some birdies.”

Haylock made two birdies on the course’s front nine, and had three on the afternoon.

Both players enjoy playing Arrowhead’s opening nine holes.

“Her and I definitely thrive on the front nine on that course,” Haylock said. “We know we have certain birdie holes and there’s a lot of opportunities for us to do well. If you make a mistake on that course, you can make a comeback on the next hole. I think that’s why she does so well on it, there’s room for mistakes, but there’s ways to make up for it on future holes.”

