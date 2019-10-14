LEWISTON — Owen Cardwell-Copenhefer, a member of the Maine Democratic State Committee, has announced his candidacy for the Lewiston School Committee at-large.

“I’m running for the School Committee because students in Lewiston deserve a world-class education,” Cardwell-Copenhefer said. “I know the power of a great public education, and I want to make sure every student in Lewiston has the chance to reach their full potential.”

Cardwell-Copenhefer said everyone has an interest in Lewiston schools, not just students and their families.

“Improving our schools doesn’t just transform the lives of our students. It also grows our economy by attracting new business and improving our workforce,” he said. “Investments we make in education now will provide returns for decades to come.”

Cardwell-Copenhefer is a recent graduate of Bates College and works for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. This is his first run for public office, though he states he is familiar with the campaign trail.

In 2016, he worked as an organizer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in Maine, and last year worked as finance director for Zak Ringelstein, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine.

Cardwell-Copenhefer serves as the treasurer of the Lewiston Democratic Party and secretary of the Androscoggin County Democratic Committee.

“Lewiston voters deserve a candidate who’s willing to listen and who will work hard every day to make our schools better,” Cardwell-Copenhefer said. “That’s who I am, and that’s why I’m running.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: