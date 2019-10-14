NORWAY – Marguerite Tracy G. Johnson, 88, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Stephens Memorial Hospital. She was born in South Paris on Nov. 13, 1930. the daughter of Rupert and Martha “Pat” Barrows Tracy of Norway.

She graduated from Norway High School in 1949, the University of Maine at Farmington in 1953 and the University of Maine of Portland/Gorham in 1971 with a master’s degree. She taught two years in Hartland before marrying James H. Goforth in 1954, then they moved to Paris in 1960 with their two sons. She taught at the Fox School. After the divorce in 1979 she continued to teach in Norway-Paris schools retiring in 1988.

During her retirement she worked with her husband, Charles Johnson, whom she had met and married in 1984 on developing books of local history. They were volunteers working on projects for the Paris Conservation Commission and the Paris Recreation Commission. She coached girls softball and they helped develop Constitution Field (now called the Dennis Rugg field), and the Timothy Willard Field for softball on Paris Hill, as well as improving the town’s parks and trails. She served as Chairman of the Mainstreet 1990 Celebration during which an art show and dramatic acts were held in Moore Park and the Paris Cape Historical Society Museum was opened. During 1980-1981 she was appointed to serve on the State Recreation Funding Committee. She served as the Paris Cape’s program chairman for eight years after joining the Mt. Hope Rebekah’s where she was elected Warden and then Grand Noble. When Charles became a member of the American Legion #72 in 1992, she joined the auxiliary and has served as its president for five years and its historian for four years. Together they spoke to area historical societies and school groups on the histories of the logging industry, Paris Mfg. Co. and of the Native American. They also were winners of the Paris Grange “Good Citizen’s Award”. Together they enjoyed traveling with friends, and they produced books including The Legends of Mollyocket, The Life of Metalluck, The History of Snow Falls, and The Anthology of Remembrances. Charles did the writing; she added the illustrations. They had also assisted in the development of the Paris Cape’s Picture History of South Paris, Maine, and The Second Hundred Years of Paris, Maine. She co-authored cousin Don Abbott’s book, P.F.C. at War: Normandy to the Elbe. Mrs. Johnson served at president of the Oxford County Retired Teachers Association for two years, and later as its membership and publicity chairman. She won the MRTA Community Volunteer Award in 2000, and also won the University of Maine at Farmington’s Unsung Hero Award in 1994.

Her interest in the arts led to lessons from Lee Bean and Duncan Slade. Many of her paintings were sold or given to friends and family, and one won honorable mention at the Western Maine Sidewalk Art Show in 1994. She substituted and served as tutor and volunteer mentor for SAD #17 for several years. She also belonged to the Nature Club, TOPS Chapter #277, McLaughlin’s Foundation, Paris Cape, Western Maine Art Group, and the South Paris Universalist Church. She enjoyed AARP trips and gardening.

She is survived by her sons, Charles “Chuck” Goforth and his wife, Susan of Richmond and James “Jay” Goforth and his wife, Kathy of Oxford; her stepchildren, Connie Allen of Paris and Clifton Johnson and wife, Alice of Sidney; grandchildren, Erin Goforth Dupuis and companion, Tom, Derek Goforth and companion, Tracy and Tanya Goforth Ludden and husband, Matt; great-grandchildren, Arwen and Joshua Dupuis, Kyle Hewey, Megan Hewey, Jaykob George and Bailee Goforth; and many grandstepchildren and great-grandstepchildren; her brothers, Neil Tracy and wife, Anitra, Robert “Bob” Tracy and wife, June of Otisfield and retired Lt. Commander Ted Tracy and wife, Eleanor of Wiscasset; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her husband, Charles Johnson, in 2002; and an infant son, Bruce A. Goforth, in 1957.

Family and friends may attend visitation on Friday, Oct. 18 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Private graveside services will be held at Norway Pine Grove Cemetery in South Paris.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

Donations in her memory may be made to the South Paris Universalist Church or Paris Cape Historical Society.

