Music of Bach and Biber for solo violin is on hand for this week’s Oasis of Music. Violinist Mary Hunter will perform this recital from 12:30-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Trinity Church in Lewiston.

Lewiston resident Mary Hunter’s program includes two celebrated pieces for solo violin from the Baroque era, Biber’s Passacaglia in G Minor and Bach’s Chaconne ,from his D Minor Partita. She performs with the Midcoast Symphony and is a musicologist and professor at Bowdoin College with interests in eighteenth-century opera, the history and ideology of performance, and music in culture. She has received research grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the American Philosophical Society and the National Humanities Center.

She is the author of “The Culture of Opera Buffa in Mozart’s Vienna” (Princeton, 1999), which won the American Musicological Society’s Kinkeldey Prize, and “Mozart’s Operas: A Companion” (Yale, 2008). She is the co-editor, with James Webster, of “Opera Buffa in Mozart’s Vienna” (Cambridge 1997) and, with Richard Will, of “Engaging Haydn: Culture, Context and Criticism” (Cambridge 2012). She has been the editor of the Journal of Musicological Research, the Cambridge Opera Journal, and AMS Studies in Music. The author of many articles in such journals as The Journal of the American Musicological Society, Journal of Musicology, and Cambridge Opera Journal, and in many edited collections, she is currently working on a project about the ideology of performance in classical music culture.

Trinity Church is located at 247 Bates Street, Lewiston. Admission at Oasis is free. For more information call 344-3106.

