AUGUSTA — Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Sara Gideon announced Tuesday her campaign had collected $3.2 million in donations over the summer.

Gideon’s campaign, which raised more than $1 million in its first week after launching in June, had $2.75 million in cash on hand at the close of the current reporting period, according to spokeswoman Maeve Coyle.

Although campaign had not filed its formal report to the Federal Election Commission, it said 97 percent of its contributions came from individuals giving less than $100 and that more than 3,700 Mainers had donated over the last quarter.

Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, is among four Democrats vying to be the party’s nominee to take on incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

All the candidates’ campaign finance reports for the fundraising period which ended on Sept. 30 are due to be filed with the FEC by midnight.

“I’m running for (the) Senate because I believe that politicians in Washington are too responsive to special interests and their wealthy donors, and it’s time for leadership that puts Maine first,” Gideon said in a prepared statement.

Collins’ campaign had not yet released her latest fundraising figures as of Tuesday afternoon. But the incumbent raised more than $6.4 million as of June 30, which was the close of the last reporting period. And Collins has been holding or attending fundraising events around the country since then, even though she has yet to officially announce whether she would seek a fifth term in the Senate.

Maine’s U.S. Senate race is expected to be one of the most closely watched — and expensive — campaigns in the country next year. Democrats are hoping to capitalize on several controversial votes by Collins and President Trump’s unpopularity among independents and moderates in Maine to flip a Republican-held seat for decades. Republicans, meanwhile, are fighting to retain control of the Senate next year. And outside groups on both sides are already spending millions of dollars in Maine.

Gideon launched her campaign in late June, raising more than $1 million in the first week after announcing her bid. While Collins’ decision to support Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh infuriated many progressives in Maine, that vote helped the Republican raise a personal-best $1.8 million during the final three months of 2018.

Also running for Democratic nomination are longtime progressive activist and lobbyist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, retired Air Force Gen. Jon Treacy of Oxford, Saco attorney Bre Kidman and Bangor resident Michael Bunker. Independent Danielle VanHelsing has also filed candidate paperwork and two Green Independents, Lisa Savage and David Gibson, have announced plans to seek their party’s nomination.

Sweet, who filed her finance reports earlier in the day with the FEC, reported raising $80,745 over the period and had a cash-on-hand balance of $57,683.

Also filing early was Kidman, who reported raising $11, 382 and had a cash balance of $5,344.

Treacy reported raising $23,718 for the period and loaned his own campaign $10,000. He had a cash balance of $26,309.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »